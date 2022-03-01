Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 346.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

