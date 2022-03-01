Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $49.09. 5,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85.
