Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 15,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,138. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

