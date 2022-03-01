Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 3.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 6,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,327. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94.

