Invesco Ltd. Buys 443,410 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 443,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $114,598 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

