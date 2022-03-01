Invesco Ltd. Has $14.42 Million Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

