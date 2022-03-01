Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $646.71 million, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

