Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SPTN stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

