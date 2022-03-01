Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,521 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

