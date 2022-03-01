Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

