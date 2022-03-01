Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 296.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $179.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

