Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Engagesmart (ESMT)

Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $35.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.50.
- 1/26/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $25.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Engagesmart Inc has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.