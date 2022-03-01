Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Engagesmart (ESMT)

Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $35.00.

2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00.

2/16/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.50.

1/26/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $25.00.

1/11/2022 – Engagesmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Engagesmart Inc has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

