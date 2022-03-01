Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nikola (NKLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) recently:

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

