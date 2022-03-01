iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $61.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

