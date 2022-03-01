iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

