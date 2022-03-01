iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.