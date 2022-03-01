iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 84.1% in February

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,941,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 231,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the period.

