iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.13 and last traded at $58.61. 8,660,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,390,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23.
