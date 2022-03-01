iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $254.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.18 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

