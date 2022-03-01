iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 189,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

