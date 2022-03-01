iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. 100,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

