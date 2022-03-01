Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,017 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 309,776 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,113,000.
NASDAQ IEI opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
