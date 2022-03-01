Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 10,561 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $40,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

