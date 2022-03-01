Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

