Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 149,036 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,036 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $34,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

