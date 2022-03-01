Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 24,730 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $37,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after buying an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

