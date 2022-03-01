Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 4,384 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $33,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.05. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.