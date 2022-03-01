Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 41,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $594.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $595.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,625 shares of company stock worth $21,518,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

