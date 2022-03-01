Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,844 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 126,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Western Digital stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

