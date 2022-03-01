Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.