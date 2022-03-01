Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSML traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.