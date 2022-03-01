Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JSML traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $71.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.