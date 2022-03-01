Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading 0.7% Higher

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.11. 4,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99.
