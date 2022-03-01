JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCDXF shares. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.60) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.