Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after buying an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.