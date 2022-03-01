Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

