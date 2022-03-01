Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,841 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Intuit stock opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.