Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,841 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
