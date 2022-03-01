Jefferies Group LLC Buys 8,347 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 978.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MCO opened at $322.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $275.99 and a 1 year high of $407.94.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
