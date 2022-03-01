Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.