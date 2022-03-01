Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.