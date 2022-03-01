Jefferies Group LLC Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

