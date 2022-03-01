JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
JELD opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
