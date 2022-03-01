JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $999,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 273,732 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

