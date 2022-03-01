Joanne Wilson Buys 17 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 826 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £140.42 ($188.41).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.91) per share, with a total value of £133.20 ($178.72).
LON BVIC opened at GBX 851 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 908.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 920.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05.
Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
