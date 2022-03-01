Joanne Wilson Buys 17 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 826 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £140.42 ($188.41).

On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.91) per share, with a total value of £133.20 ($178.72).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 851 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 908.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 920.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.88) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.09) to GBX 1,080 ($14.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.53).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

