JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 460

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

