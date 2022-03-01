JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 460

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

