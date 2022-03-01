JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $138.61

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.61 and last traded at $138.63, with a volume of 173654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $405.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

