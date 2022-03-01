JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

