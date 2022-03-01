JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Target Price to $55.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.23.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

