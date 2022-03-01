JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Cut by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

