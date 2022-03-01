Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.39.

In other news, insider John Scott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,417.42). Also, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,018.99 ($2,708.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,999 shares of company stock worth $1,701,899.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

