KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

KAR opened at $18.46 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

